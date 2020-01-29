Alphabet’s (GOOGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $1,500.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2024 earnings at $102.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,322.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,480.25.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.00 on Tuesday, hitting $1,459.50. 481,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,396.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,271.43. The company has a market cap of $1,004.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

