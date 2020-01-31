Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Biostage (NASDAQ:BSTG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alphatec and Biostage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 4 0 3.00 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphatec currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 32.71%. Given Alphatec’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Biostage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphatec and Biostage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $91.69 million 4.66 -$28.98 million ($0.58) -12.02 Biostage N/A N/A -$7.53 million N/A N/A

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -47.55% -151.54% -26.66% Biostage N/A -557.99% -354.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Alphatec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alphatec has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alphatec beats Biostage on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.