ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.46, 122,679 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,114% from the average session volume of 10,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06.

