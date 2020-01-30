Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.72 ($53.17).

Shares of ALO stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €47.84 ($55.63). 1,047,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.96. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

