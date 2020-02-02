Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Sells $587,406.00 in Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $587,406.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $167,790.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Scott Jones sold 13,663 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $1,411,251.27.

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $172,851.90.

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $470,091.44.

On Monday, November 4th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $420,224.42.

Shares of AYX opened at $139.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -774.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $147.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Alteryx by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $126.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

