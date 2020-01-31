Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $32.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

ATUS opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 813.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 92,175 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2,038.9% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 51,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 49,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 804,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after buying an additional 47,156 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 631,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after buying an additional 357,706 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

