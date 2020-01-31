Altice USA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,098 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,835% compared to the average daily volume of 344 call options.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $18,025,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,763 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $2,467,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.76.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Altice USA has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

