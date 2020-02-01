Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

ASPS stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.59 million, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

