Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.45

Altitude Group PLC (LON:ALT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.45 and traded as low as $51.00. Altitude Group shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 53,135 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Altitude Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $34.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.88.

Altitude Group Company Profile (LON:ALT)

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds