Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.50 million.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on Altius Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of ALS opened at C$10.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.76. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$10.41 and a one year high of C$13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.50.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

