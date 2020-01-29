January 29, 2020
Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.02. Altria Group posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,332,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,913,000 after purchasing an additional 281,053 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,187,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,368,000 after purchasing an additional 691,381 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,063,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,454,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,182,000 after purchasing an additional 81,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

