Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will report sales of $4.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.55 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $4.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $20.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $21.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.79 billion to $22.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,927,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,222. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

