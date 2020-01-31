Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Receives $54.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Altria Group to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MO opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

