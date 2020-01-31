Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,790,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,939. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,349,000 after buying an additional 127,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,187,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,368,000 after buying an additional 691,381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,063,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,280,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,777,000 after buying an additional 613,716 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

