Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.39-4.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.39-4.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.93. 1,685,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,222. The company has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

