Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Given $4.17 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.17 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Altus Midstream an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ALTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Altus Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Altus Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE ALTM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. 278,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,075. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter.

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 20,000 shares of Altus Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

