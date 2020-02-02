Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $99.68

Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.68 and traded as high as $111.00. Alumasc Group shares last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 7,392 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on ALU. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.54.

Alumasc Group Company Profile (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

