AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Major Shareholder Buys $325,720.00 in Stock

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $325,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 8,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00.

NASDAQ AMAG opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $84.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAG. BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

