AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Shares Gap Down to $9.63

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.86, but opened at $9.63. AMAG Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 32,477 shares trading hands.

AMAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.42.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.19). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $84.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $325,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 30,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $344,570.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 72,466 shares of company stock valued at $745,730. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 727.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 802,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $6,911,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 407,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 141,311 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio