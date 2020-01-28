Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 82,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 20.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 12.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 31.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 22.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

