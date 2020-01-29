Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Down 26.7%

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) fell 26.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, 108,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 325,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57.

Amarc Resources Company Profile (CVE:AHR)

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on developing IKE, DUKE, and JOY porphyry copper deposit projects in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Patriot Resources Ltd.

