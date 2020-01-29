Amazon.com (AMZN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Amazon.com to post earnings of $3.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMZN opened at $1,853.25 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,841.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,813.37.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,181.72.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

