Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $2,350.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,309.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,851.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,811.88. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,055.72. The company has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

