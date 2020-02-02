Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $2,450.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2020 earnings at $26.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $10.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $11.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $12.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $42.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,309.43.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,055.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,851.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,811.88. The company has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund