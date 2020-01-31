Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,275.00 at Deutsche Bank

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $138.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,008.72. 15,319,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,858. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,846.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,811.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,003.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

