Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,400.00 at Oppenheimer

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2020 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $7.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $7.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $29.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $40.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,309.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,055.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,851.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,811.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

