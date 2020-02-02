Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,400.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,811.88. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,055.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $876,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

