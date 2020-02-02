Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,480.00 at Bank of America

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,851.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,811.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index