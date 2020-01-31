Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their positive rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2,150.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,188.12.

AMZN traded up $12.68 on Wednesday, hitting $1,870.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,016,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,846.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,811.90. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,026,677,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,821,283,000 after buying an additional 84,157 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

