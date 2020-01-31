Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a $2,250.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,000.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com stock traded up $138.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,008.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,550,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,055.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,846.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,811.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voit & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

