Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2,400.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,020.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,851.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,811.88. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,055.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

