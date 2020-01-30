Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $2,000.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,188.12.

AMZN opened at $1,858.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,844.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1,812.59. The company has a market capitalization of $921.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

