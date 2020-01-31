Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $2,450.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $138.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,008.72. 15,550,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,846.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,811.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

