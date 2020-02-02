Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $2,055.72 and last traded at $2,040.37, with a volume of 6261650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,870.68.

The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,851.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,811.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

