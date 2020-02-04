Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 0.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 0.2% on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $2,055.72 and last traded at $2,012.50, 3,809,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,037,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,008.72.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,254,650,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,821,283,000 after buying an additional 84,157 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $993.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,866.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,811.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?