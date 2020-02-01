Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. UBS Group currently has a $2,440.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2,305.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $138.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,008.72. 15,460,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. The company has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,851.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,811.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

