Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a $2,650.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,400.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com stock traded up $138.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,008.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,460,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,055.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,851.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,811.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $876,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

