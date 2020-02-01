Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Up 5.9% in January

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Ambarella stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $67.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $192,580.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 930,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,379,055.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $204,461.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,561,000 after acquiring an additional 394,967 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.2% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 527,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 262,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $5,484,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 50.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $6,878,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

