AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.25

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 49117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMC. Cfra lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.72.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 314.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 476,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 81.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3,716.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 130,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments