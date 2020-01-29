AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

AMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 target price on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.43.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.72. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 253.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

