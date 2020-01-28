Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $773.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will announce $773.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $770.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $777.20 million. Amc Networks posted sales of $772.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. The business had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of Amc Networks stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.17. 17,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. Amc Networks has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $68.42. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the first quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 16.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 44,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 117.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 46,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

