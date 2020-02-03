Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 58,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,386. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $75.19.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

