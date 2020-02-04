Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.88. Amedisys posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

AMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on Amedisys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

In other news, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,703.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $57,039.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,208. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $179.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

