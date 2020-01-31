AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $762.92

Shares of AMEN Properties, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMEN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $762.92 and traded as high as $794.00. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $740.01, with a volume of 51 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of AMEN Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $765.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $769.31.

AMEN Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests.

