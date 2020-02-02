American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.20

Press coverage about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) has been trending negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

