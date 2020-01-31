American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Update

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,200 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 711,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.30. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2,060.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

