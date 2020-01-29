American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

AAT stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $41.57 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.72 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

