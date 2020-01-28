American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $15.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

AXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 4,976.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXL opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.78.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?