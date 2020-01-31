American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,868.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,320 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 13.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 825,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 97,627 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 805,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,898,000 after purchasing an additional 76,638 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 637,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds