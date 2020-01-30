American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Sells $3,750,758.84 in Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AXP opened at $131.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.11. The company has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $100.54 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

